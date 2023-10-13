Israel-Hamas war, day 7 | Second batch of 235 Indians leave Israel under Operation Ajay

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that nearly a week of fierce bombardment was “just the beginning” as Israel seeks to avenge Hamas, whose fighters killed more than 1,300 nearly a week ago.

October 13, 2023 06:27 am | Updated October 14, 2023 06:32 am IST

The second batch of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, wishing to leave Israel were safely evacuated on Friday, a day after 212 Indians were flown out amid Israel’s raging conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge on Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

The U.N. warned that so many people fleeing en masse — almost half the Gaza population — would be calamitous. Hamas, which staged a shocking and brutal attack on Israel nearly a week ago and has fired thousands of rockets since, dismissed the evacuation order as a ploy and called on people to stay in their homes.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas militants from the blockaded Gaza Strip launched the onslaught early October 7. In Gaza, at least 1,900 people, most of them civilians and including more than 600 children, have died in Israeli reprisal strikes.

