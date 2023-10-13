  • A creation of the first intifada, Hamas has risen from a charity in Gaza to a key, controversial force of the Palestinians’ fight against occupation. Read more on the Hamas group here...

  • The elusive leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the beginning of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” Who is Mohammed Deif?

  • Islam’s third holiest mosque has become a flashpoint of the Israel-Palestinian crisis. Read more on the Al-Aqsa mosque here