Israel faces potential deadlock in a closely contested vote

Israel is heading to an unprecedented repeat election on Tuesday with no guarantee the do-over vote will produce a more decisive result than April’s inconclusive one.

The Israeli electorate is deeply divided along religious, ethnic and ideological lines and the fragmented parliamentary system makes coalition building a tricky business.

In April, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed to have a clear path to power with his right-wing Likud and its traditional Jewish ultra-Orthodox and nationalist allies securing a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

But when Avigdor Lieberman’s hard-line Yisrael Beitenu party objected to the religious parties’ excessive influence, Netanyahu was left with just 60 supporters one short of a majority. Instead of allowing an alternative candidate a chance to form a government, he dissolved parliament and called another snap election.