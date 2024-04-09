ADVERTISEMENT

Israel deploys C-Dome defence system for first time

April 09, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Jerusalem

The land-based Iron Dome has been used countless times to intercept rockets fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. That defence system costs roughly $50,000 per launch.

AFP

The C-Dome is a naval version of the Iron Dome air defence system used to shield against rocket and missile attacks. | Photo Credit: AP

“Israel for the first time deployed its ship-mounted defence system, called the C-Dome, against a “suspicious” target that entered the country’s airspace near the southern city of Eilat,” the military said on April 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The C-Dome is a naval version of the Iron Dome air defence system used to shield against rocket and missile attacks.

Iron Dome | Israel’s missile defence shield

On Monday evening (April 8), the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported an alert in the area of Eilat, which was targeted in February by intercepted ballistic missile fire from Yemen's Houthi rebels, allies of Palestinian militants Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Eilat regarding the infiltration of a hostile aircraft, IDF Naval forces identified a suspicious aerial target crossing into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement released on April 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The target was successfully intercepted by the 'C-Dome' naval defence system," it said. No injuries or damage were reported. An IDF spokesperson would not confirm whether the "suspicious" target had been a drone but told AFP this was "the first operational use of C-Dome".

Explained: Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defence system

Mounted on Sa'ar 6-class corvettes, German-made warships, the C-Dome uses the same interceptor as the Iron Dome, according to state-owned operator Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

The land-based Iron Dome has been used countless times to intercept rockets fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. That defence system costs roughly $50,000 per launch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US