Israel confirms U.S. probe into killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

November 15, 2022 06:28 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - Jerusalem

Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh's family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist

AP

Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin, on May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel confirmed on November 14 that the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a "grave mistake' and vowing not to cooperate.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. "that we won't cooperate with any external investigation."

Trending

  1. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  2. Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup
  3. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people starting this week, reports New York Times
  4. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  5. Virginia campus shooting leaves three killed, two injured; manhunt continues

ADVERTISEMENT

Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh's family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a U.S. citizen who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word "press" when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World / USA / Israel

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US