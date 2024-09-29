GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel carries out raids on 'dozens' of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon: IDF

More than 700 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to health ministry figures, since the bombardment began on Beirut

Updated - September 29, 2024 10:58 am IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Israeli graffiti artist Maayan, from the Grafitiyul group, rests after she finished working on a graffiti of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah after Israel’s military confirmed it had eliminated him in a Beirut airstrike, in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 29, 2024.

Israeli graffiti artist Maayan, from the Grafitiyul group, rests after she finished working on a graffiti of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah after Israel’s military confirmed it had eliminated him in a Beirut airstrike, in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military said on Sunday (September 29, 2024) that it conducted strikes against "dozens" of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, two days after an air strike killed the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israel Defense Forces "attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours," the army said in a statement on Telegram.

Hassan Nasrallah, the cleric who lived and died in war

The statement said the strikes targeted "buildings where weapons and military structures of the organisation were stored".

Israel has attacked "hundreds" of Hezbollah targets in the last day, it added, as it aims to disable the group.

On Friday (September 27, 2024) an Israeli air strike on a suburb of Beirut killed Hezbollah's long-time leader Nasrallah, sparking fears of an all-out war in the region.

Israel Army announces new strikes targeting Hezbollah in east Lebanon

More than 700 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to health ministry figures, since the bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds began earlier this month.

Hezbollah began low-intensity cross-border strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

Published - September 29, 2024 10:41 am IST

