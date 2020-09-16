International

Israel bombs Gaza after rocket attack: Palestinian security sources

Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in the Khan Yunis town of the southern Gaza Strip on September 16, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP
AFP Gaza City, Palestinian Territories 16 September 2020 08:20 IST
Updated: 16 September 2020 08:20 IST

Israel bombed sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, Palestinian security sources said, after rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled territory into Israel the previous evening.

The retaliatory attack came the morning after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a landmark accord in Washington establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International
Israel
Read more...