InternationalGaza City, Palestinian Territories 16 September 2020 08:20 IST
Israel bombs Gaza after rocket attack: Palestinian security sources
Updated: 16 September 2020 08:20 IST
Israel bombed sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, Palestinian security sources said, after rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled territory into Israel the previous evening.
The retaliatory attack came the morning after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a landmark accord in Washington establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.
