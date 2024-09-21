GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel-Beirut strike: Hezbollah names second commander killed

The Israeli military said that its air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs eliminated Radwan Force chief Ibrahim Aqil and several other commanders

Updated - September 21, 2024 01:59 pm IST - Beirut (Lebanon)

AFP
Lebanese Army soldiers stand guard at the barriered area of the scene of an Israeli strike that targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier, as search and rescue operations continue on September 21, 2024.

Lebanese Army soldiers stand guard at the barriered area of the scene of an Israeli strike that targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier, as search and rescue operations continue on September 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said on Saturday (September 21, 2024) that a second senior commander was among 15 of its fighters killed in an Israeli air strike on its Beirut stronghold the previous day.

The Iran-backed group said Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi led the military operations of its elite Radwan Force in support of Hamas between October 7 when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel, triggering the Gaza war, and the start of this year.

The Israeli military said that its air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday (September 20, 2024) eliminated Radwan Force chief Ibrahim Aqil and several other commanders.

Published - September 21, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Lebanon / World

