Israel bars U.N. secretary-general from entering country

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) amid an escalation in fighting between its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel

Published - October 02, 2024 04:45 pm IST - JERUSALEM

Reuters
Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz | Photo Credit: AFP

Israel's Foreign Minister said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) that he was barring U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) amid an escalation in fighting between its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. Many were intercepted mid-air but some penetrated missile defences. No casualties were reported.

Airlines in the Gulf adjust routes after Iran's attack on Israel

Guterres on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) issued a brief statement referencing only the "latest attacks in the Middle East" and condemning the conflict "with escalation after escalation". Earlier on Tuesday, Israel had sent troops into south Lebanon.

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, said Guterres' failure to call out Iran made him persona non grata in Israel.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as nearly all the countries of the world have done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil," Mr. Katz said.

"Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres."

World / Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Iran / Palestine

