Israel attacks, sanctions Gaza

Israel attacked targets of Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and halted fuel supplies to the enclave Thursday in the latest retaliation against fire bombs suspended from balloons that have been released from the Palestinian territory.

Israeli warplanes and tanks struck overnight in the fourth military attack in last week, causing no reported casualties on Thursday but leaving one unexploded missile inside a UN-run school’s compound in a refugee camp.

