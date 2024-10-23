Israel asks its citizens holidaying in Sri Lanka to return immediately 

Israel on Wednesday asked its citizens currently holidaying in Sri Lanka to return immediately due to “credible terrorism threats” in the island’s “tourist and coastal areas”, even as Sri Lankan authorities assured visitors of “highest levels of safety and security”.

“The National Security Council is calling on Israeli citizens to immediately leave Arugam Bay and the south and west coastal areas of Sri Lanka,” an official statement said, hours after the U.S. Embassy in Colombo issued a “security alert”, “strongly urging” its citizens to avoid the Arugam Bay area — a popular surfing destination for tourists on the island’s south-eastern coast — until further notice.

Claiming it received “credible information” warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area, the American mission in Colombo flagged “serious risk” posed by this “threat”, in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

Soon after, the high commissions and embassies of the United Kingdom, Australia and Russia updated their respective travel advisories for their citizens in, or travelling to, Sri Lanka. Australia pointed to an “ongoing risk of terrorist attacks” in Sri Lanka.

The statements come in the wake of recent social media posts by Sri Lankan rights defenders who pointed to Israeli tourists flocking to Arugam Bay in the eastern Ampara district, and being accorded police protection. Sri Lanka police on Wednesday said special security measures were in place at Arugam Bay, to protect tourists, considering the wars in the “Middle East and Eastern Europe”. When contacted, senior Sri Lankan officials told The Hindu therewas “no such known threat”, and the steps were precautionary.

Following its painful economic crash two years ago, Sri Lanka is counting on tourist arrivals to boost its foreign reserves. The travel advisories issued by the diplomatic missions prompted Sri Lanka’s Tourism Promotion Bureau to reassure tourists of “a safe and secure experience while exploring the beauty of our island.” The “highest levels of safety and security” will be maintained for all visitors, it said.

Earlier this week, local traders and businessmen running stores, restaurants and hotels along the stretch earlier told The Hindu that Israeli tourists visited the scenic spot in large numbers. Some of the stores even displayed Hebrew signage to advertise their menu or services. According to official data, some 20,000 Israelis have visited Sri Lanka from January to September this year.

Meanwhile, Israeli tourists in the area, too, have put up several posters and messages in Hebrew, showing support for Israel and paying tributes to “martyred” soldiers. They have also set up a “Chabad” house in the locality and are said to congregate there for prayers every weekend.

