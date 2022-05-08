Israel arrests two Palestinian axe murder suspects

AFP May 08, 2022 22:49 IST

AFP May 08, 2022 22:49 IST

The deadly attack in Elad, populated by mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews, was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since March 22.

The deadly attack in Elad, populated by mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews, was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since March 22.

Israeli forces on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of axing to death three Israelis, after a more than two-day manhunt, the latest in a spate of deadly attacks. The security services — who previously identified the suspects as Assad Yussef al-Rifai, 19, and Subhi Imad Abu Shukair, 20 — said the pair were spotted hiding in a bush near a quarry, just outside the central town of Elad, where the axe attack took place on Thursday. “We said we would get the terrorists, and so we did,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said ahead of his weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday. The deadly attack in Elad, populated by mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews, was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since March 22. Witnesses said two assailants leapt from a car swinging axes at passers-by, leaving three dead and four wounded, before fleeing in the same vehicle. The manhunt included the police, security agency and the army, along with helicopters and drones, the security forces said.



Our code of editorial values