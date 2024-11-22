ADVERTISEMENT

Israel armys says it 'eliminated' five Hamas militants in north Gaza raid

Updated - November 22, 2024 01:35 pm IST - Jerusalem

The top two among those killed, reportedly participated in the October 7 massacre

AFP

Men check the site on an Israeli strike at a house in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on November 22, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Israeli military said on Friday (November 22, 2024) it had "eliminated" five Hamas militants, including two commanders, in an overnight raid in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia.

In a statement, the military and the Shin Bet security agency said they had "eliminated five Hamas terrorists, including a Nukhba (commando) company commander and an additional company commander who participated in the October 7 massacre" that sparked the Gaza war last year.

Also read: A timeline of the major events since October 7

In Pictures: Israel-Hamas war — a year on

The slain militants had "led the murders and kidnappings in the area of Mefalsim", a kibbutz in southern Israel,  when dozens of Hamas militants, using motorcycles, pickup trucks, boats, paragliders and mid-range rockets, launched a highly coordinated attack, infiltrating Israeli cities, hitting military bases and killing and taking hostage soldiers and civilians. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US