Israel armys says it 'eliminated' five Hamas militants in north Gaza raid

The Israeli military said on Friday (November 22, 2024) it had "eliminated" five Hamas militants, including two commanders, in an overnight raid in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia.

In a statement, the military and the Shin Bet security agency said they had "eliminated five Hamas terrorists, including a Nukhba (commando) company commander and an additional company commander who participated in the October 7 massacre" that sparked the Gaza war last year.

Also read: A timeline of the major events since October 7

The slain militants had "led the murders and kidnappings in the area of Mefalsim", a kibbutz in southern Israel, when dozens of Hamas militants, using motorcycles, pickup trucks, boats, paragliders and mid-range rockets, launched a highly coordinated attack, infiltrating Israeli cities, hitting military bases and killing and taking hostage soldiers and civilians.