Israel army warns south Lebanon residents 'not to return to homes'

Military spokesman called on residents of the area around Sheikh Radwan, south of Jabalia refugee camp in Palestine, to evacuate

Published - October 12, 2024 04:47 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee areas in the northern Gaza Strip, following an Israeli evacuation order, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City October 12, 2024.

Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee areas in the northern Gaza Strip, following an Israeli evacuation order, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City October 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military on Saturday (October 12, 2024) warned residents of south Lebanon "not to return" to their homes as troops continued fighting Hezbollah militants in the area.

Israeli forces continue to "target Hezbollah posts in or near your villages", military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X. "For your own protection, do not return to your homes until further notice. Do not go south; anyone who goes south may put his life at risk."

U.S. expands sanctions on Iran in response to its ballistic attack on Israel

In a separate post, Mr. Adraee reiterated an earlier call for health workers and medical teams in southern Lebanon to avoid using ambulances, claiming they are being used by Hezbollah fighters.

"We call on medical teams to avoid contact with Hezbollah members and not to cooperate with them," he said.

"The IDF (Israeli military) affirms that the necessary actions will be taken against any vehicle transporting armed individuals, regardless of its type."

At least 22 killed in airstrikes in central Beirut, with Israel also firing on UN peacekeepers

Israel is engaged in a multi-front war as it continues to battle Palestinian militants in Gaza.

In recent days, the military has launched an intense ground and air assault in northern Gaza, particularly in and around the city of Jabalia.

Israeli evacuation orders cram Palestinians into shrinking 'humanitarian zone' where food is scarce

On Saturday (October 12, 2024), Mr. Adraee called on residents of the area around Sheikh Radwan, south of Jabalia refugee camp, to evacuate.

"The specified area, including the shelters within it, is considered a dangerous combat zone," Mr. Adraee said on X, ordering residents to move to the humanitarian zone in the southern part of the strip.

