Israel army tells Lebanese to 'move away' from Hezbollah sites; dozens of Israeli air strikes on south, east Lebanon

Published - September 23, 2024 11:25 am IST - Jerusalem

The Israeli military will engage in more extensive and precise strikes against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon, says Israeli military spokesman; Lebanon’s official National News Agency said “enemy warplanes launched more than 80 air strikes in half an hour”

Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military on Monday (September 23, 2024) told people in Lebanon to move away from Hezbollah targets and vowed to carry out more "extensive and precise" strikes against the Iran-backed group.

"We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety," military spokesman Reard Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a media briefing, in a rare appeal made by the Israeli military to the people of Lebanon.

Hezbollah declares ‘open-ended battle of reckoning’ with Israel

"The IDF (military) will engage in (more) extensive and precise strikes against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon," Mr. Hagar has stated.

Mr. Hagari said the military had launched new strikes against Hezbollah sites since Monday (September 23, 2024) morning.

Israel-Beirut strike: Hezbollah names second commander killed

"The strikes will go on for the near future," he said.

Dozens of Israeli air strike hit Lebanon’s south and east on Monday (September 23, 2024), official media said.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said “enemy warplanes launched... more than 80 air strikes in half an hour”, targeting areas in south Lebanon, at the same time as “intense raids in the Bekaa” Valley area in east Lebanon.

