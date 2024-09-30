GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel army says it 'eliminated' Hamas leader in Lebanon

"During the day Fatah Sharif was the president of the UNRWA teachers union, and at night he was the leader of Hamas in Lebanon," says an Israeli military spokesman

Updated - September 30, 2024 04:43 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Smoke billows after Israeli Air Force air strikes in southern Lebanon villages, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from northern Israel, September 30, 2024.

Smoke billows after Israeli Air Force air strikes in southern Lebanon villages, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from northern Israel, September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli army said on Monday (September 30, 2024) its forces "eliminated" Hamas's leader in Lebanon, as it continued to target Iran-backed militant groups in the neighbouring country.

"Overnight ... the IAF (air force) struck and eliminated the terrorist Fatah Sharif, head of the Lebanon branch of the Hamas terrorist organisation," the military said in a statement.

Also Read: Israeli airstrike hits Lebanon on September 30, 2024 live updates

Mr. Sharif "was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives. He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons," the statement said.

"He led the Hamas terrorist organisation's force build-up efforts in Lebanon and operated to advance Hamas' interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily," it added.

Also Read: Who were the seven high-ranking Hezbollah officials killed over the past week?

Hamas said earlier on Monday that Mr. Sharif was killed in an air strike on his home in the Al-Bass camp in southern Lebanon. The group said he was killed with his wife, son and daughter in a "terrorist and criminal assassination".

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported an air strike on Al-Bass near the city of Tyre, saying it was the "first time" the camp had been targeted.

Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Kassem vows to fight on after Hassan Nasrallah’s death

Mr. Sharif was also an employee of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, but in recent months he had been put on administrative leave.

"Sharif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March, and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that UNRWA received about his political activities," the agency told AFP in a statement.

"During the day he was the president of the UNRWA teachers union, and at night he was the leader of Hamas in Lebanon," an Israeli military spokesman told AFP.

Published - September 30, 2024 04:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Lebanon / Palestine / unrest, conflicts and war / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.