ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Army says ‘high probability’ IDF air strike killed 3 hostages in November

Published - September 15, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP

Israeli soldiers inspect the entrance to a reported tunnel, where the Israeli Army said Palestinian militants killed six hostages, in Rafah in the Gaza Strip on September 13, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups. Photo taken during a controlled tour and subsequently edited under the supervision of the Israeli military. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Israeli military on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said there was a “high probability” an Israeli air strike was responsible for the deaths of three hostages who were killed in Gaza in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of the three hostages, Corporal Nik Beizer, Sergeant Ron Sherman and French-Israeli Elia Toledano, were brought back to Israel in December following their deaths the previous month.

Nationwide protest in Israel over hostages leads to uneven closures

“The findings of the investigation suggest a high probability that the three were killed as a result of a byproduct of an IDF air strike, during the elimination of the Hamas Northern Brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour, on November 10th, 2023,” the military said in a statement, referring to the three captives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This assessment is based on the location of where their bodies were found in relation to the strike’s impact, performance analysis of the strike, intelligence findings, the results of the pathological reports, and the conclusions of the Forensic Medicine Institute.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Netanyahu says anyone who murders hostages doesn’t want a cease-fire deal

“This is a high-probability assessment based on all of the available information, but it is not possible to definitively determine the circumstances of their deaths,” the military said.

The bodies of the three hostages were recovered on December 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel recovers the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

The military said its investigation revealed that the three captives had been held in a tunnel complex from which Ghandour operated.

“At the time of the strike, the IDF did not have information about the presence of hostages in the targeted compound,” the military said.

“Furthermore, there was information suggesting that they were located elsewhere, and thus the area was not designated as one with suspected presence of hostages.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US