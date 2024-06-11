ADVERTISEMENT

Israel army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza

Updated - June 11, 2024 11:50 am IST

Published - June 11, 2024 11:45 am IST - Jerusalem

Four soldiers from the Israeli military died fighting in southern Gaza on June 10

AFP

People walk among debris, aftermath of Israeli strikes at the area, where Israeli hostages were rescued on June 8, as Palestinian death toll rises to 274, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military said on June 11 that four soldiers had been killed in fighting in southern Gaza the previous day, more than eight months into its war against Hamas militants.

The Israel-Palestine conflict

The soldiers were "killed in fighting in south Gaza" on June 10, the military said in a statement, without elaborating on the circumstances of their deaths.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said that the soldiers were killed in an explosion in a building in Gaza’s far-southern city of Rafah.

The latest deaths took to 298 the military’s overall losses since its ground offensive in Gaza began on October 27, it said.

