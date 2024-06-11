Israel army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza

The Israeli military said on June 11 that four soldiers had been killed in fighting in southern Gaza the previous day, more than eight months into its war against Hamas militants.

The soldiers were "killed in fighting in south Gaza" on June 10, the military said in a statement, without elaborating on the circumstances of their deaths.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said that the soldiers were killed in an explosion in a building in Gaza’s far-southern city of Rafah.

The latest deaths took to 298 the military’s overall losses since its ground offensive in Gaza began on October 27, it said.

