Israel Army says 40 projectiles fired from Lebanon into central, northern Israel

The Israeli military said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) that some 40 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into central and northern Israel, with first responders reporting that four people were lightly injured by shrapnel.

"Following sirens that sounded between 09:50 and 09:51 in the Upper Galilee, Western Galilee, and Central Galilee areas, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area," the military said in a statement.

That announcement followed earlier reports that some 15 projectiles fired that set of air raid sirens.

A spokesperson for Israeli first responders said that in central Israel it found "four individuals with light injuries from glass shards.... They were injured while in a concrete building where the windows shattered."

The Israeli police said they were searching the impact sites from projectiles intercepted by Israel's air defence systems but did not report any serious damage.

On Monday, one person was killed and several people were injured in two separate incidents, one in the northern Israeli town of Shfaram and the other in the suburbs of Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

The military said Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, which is backed by Iran, fired around 100 projectiles from Lebanon towards Israel on Monday, while Israel's air force carried out strikes on Beirut.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel in October last year in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Since September, Israel has conducted extensive bombing campaigns in Lebanon primarily targeting Hezbollah strongholds, though some strikes have hit areas outside the Iran-backed group's control.

