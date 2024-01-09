GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel Army says 185 soldiers have been killed in Gaza war

srael's Army has warned its war against Hamas will last throughout 2024

January 09, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
An Israeli soldier operates, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza, on January 8, 2024.

An Israeli soldier operates, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza, on January 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli Army said on January 9 that 185 soldiers have been killed so far in its offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

It said nine soldiers died in fighting on Monday, one of the deadliest days for the military since it launched a ground invasion of the Palestinian territory on October 27.

Israel vowed to crush Gaza's Hamas rulers after they carried out the deadliest attack in the country's history on October 7.

It resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Hamas-led militants also took around 250 hostages. Israel says 132 of them remain captive, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Israel has responded to the attack with relentless bombardment and the ground invasion of Gaza that have killed at least 23,210 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

Israel's Army has warned its war against Hamas will last throughout 2024.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.