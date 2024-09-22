ADVERTISEMENT

Israel army says 100 rockets fired from Lebanon within hours

Published - September 22, 2024 11:54 am IST - Jerusalem

Lebanese group Hezbollah has exchanged regular fire with Israeli forces throughout the Gaza war, but the cross-border violence has intensified in recent days after the pager explosions

AFP

Emergency personnel work at a site of houses damaged following a rocket attack from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Kiryat Bialik, Israel, September 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military said more than 100 projectiles were fired from Lebanon early Sunday (September 22, 2024) with fire services working to put out blazes sparked by falling munitions in Israel's north.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lebanese group Hezbollah has exchanged regular fire with Israeli forces throughout the Gaza war, but the cross-border violence has intensified in recent days.

Israel-Beirut strike: Hezbollah names second commander killed

The military said that "approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon" shortly before 5:00 am (0200 GMT), followed by a barrage of "approximately 85 projectiles" launched from Lebanon after 6:00 am (0300 GMT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rockets were also fired during the night, the military said. Israel's medical emergency service Magen David Adom said in a statement that four people were wounded from shrapnels during the night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hezbollah chief denounces Israeli attacks as warplane sonic booms rattle Beirut

The military also reported attacks from the east.

During the night, "multiple suspicious aerial targets" approached Israel from the direction of Iraq, the military said, adding they were intercepted and caused no injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US