The Israeli military Monday called on residents in three areas in southern Beirut to evacuate ahead of a likely strike on alleged Hezbollah targets in the group's stronghold.

"You are located near interests and facilities belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah group and therefore the IDF will act against them forcefully," Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a video posted on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.