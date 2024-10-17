GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israeli military investigating whether top Hamas leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza

Sinwar was one of the chief architects of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023

Updated - October 17, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Jerusalem

AP
A Pro-Palestinian protester holds a picture of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a march ahead of the October 7 attack anniversary, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2024.

A Pro-Palestinian protester holds a picture of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a march ahead of the October 7 attack anniversary, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military says it is looking into whether Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza.

The military said in a statement on Thursday (October 17, 2024) that three militants were killed during operations in Gaza, without elaborating. It said the identities of the three were so far not confirmed, but it was “checking the possibility” that one of the three was Sinwar.

Fears of Middle East war grow after Hamas leader’s killing

Sinwar was one of the chief architects of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. He was chosen as the group's top leader following the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh in July in an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Published - October 17, 2024 07:14 pm IST

