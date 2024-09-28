ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Army announces killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

Updated - September 28, 2024 02:43 pm IST

Source close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group says that contact had been lost since last evening with chief Hassan Nasrallah

The Hindu Bureau

People watch the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on a TV screen as they sit in a cafe in the southern suburbs of Beirut, on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Israeli military announced on Saturday (September 28, 2024) that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a strike on Beirut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Army announces new strikes targeting Hezbollah in east Lebanon

“Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been “eliminated” following strikes on Friday (September 27, 2024) on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Also read: Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon LIVE updates

While a source close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said on Saturday (September 28, 2024) that contact had been lost since last evening with chief Hassan Nasrallah, after Israel said it had “eliminated” him in a strike on the group’s southern Beirut bastion.

Hezbollah chief denounces Israeli attacks as warplane sonic booms rattle Beirut

“Contact with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been lost since Friday evening,” said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He did not confirm whether Nasrallah had been killed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah recently his speech condemned the Israeli pager attacks that killed not just Hezbollah members but also unarmed Lebanese citizens. “There is no doubt that we have been subjected to a major security and military blow that is unprecedented in the history of the resistance and unprecedented in the history of Lebanon,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US