Israel Army announces killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

The Israeli military announced on Saturday (September 28, 2024) that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a strike on Beirut.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been “eliminated” following strikes on Friday (September 27, 2024) on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Also read: Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon LIVE updates

While a source close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said on Saturday (September 28, 2024) that contact had been lost since last evening with chief Hassan Nasrallah, after Israel said it had “eliminated” him in a strike on the group’s southern Beirut bastion.

“Contact with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been lost since Friday evening,” said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He did not confirm whether Nasrallah had been killed.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah recently his speech condemned the Israeli pager attacks that killed not just Hezbollah members but also unarmed Lebanese citizens. “There is no doubt that we have been subjected to a major security and military blow that is unprecedented in the history of the resistance and unprecedented in the history of Lebanon,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.