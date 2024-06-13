GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Israel Army accused of 'active' support for settlers in West Bank violence

Violence surges in West Bank as Israeli army and settlers blur lines, emboldened by pro-settlement government

Published - June 13, 2024 12:15 pm IST - Duma(Palestinian Territories)

AFP
A mourner kisses Saqr Abed, an Islamic Jihad militant killed in a raid by Israeli forces before his funeral in the village of Kafr Dan, near the West Bank city of Jenin on June 12, 2024.

A mourner kisses Saqr Abed, an Islamic Jihad militant killed in a raid by Israeli forces before his funeral in the village of Kafr Dan, near the West Bank city of Jenin on June 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

As violence surges in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians and human rights groups decry an increasingly blurry distinction between the Israeli army and settlers, emboldened by the current pro-settlement government.

In the West Bank, the "line that never really existed between the army and the settlers" has now "been completely erased", said Joe Carmel, advocacy coordinator for Breaking the Silence, an Israeli anti-occupation NGO made up of former soldiers.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded 1,096 settler attacks on Palestinians in the territory between October 7 and March 31.

U.N. says violence against children in conflict reached extreme levels in 2023, including in Gaza

That represents an average of six attacks per day, up from two a day in 2022.

Israeli human rights group Yesh Din, which also records settler violence, said 2023 was already a peak year.

With each attack, a similar story — armed settlers, sometimes wearing the army's khaki fatigues, attack Palestinian villagers, burn their houses and cars, and steal their livestock, sometimes under the passive gaze of soldiers.

On April 13, Palestinians in the northern West Bank village of Duma watched in terror as hundreds of settlers attacked their village and stabbed a villager after an Israeli teenager who often visited a nearby settlement outpost was found dead.

On April 22, the army announced it had arrested a villager on suspicion of murdering the teenager.

'Protect all residents'

That day, the Israeli Army "was present inside the village to ensure the security of settlers and protect them" during their raid, village council chief Suleiman Dawabsha told AFP.

An Israeli military spokesman told AFP that troops in the West Bank were there to "protect the property and the life of all residents, and disperse clashes".

Not counting annexed east Jerusalem, more than 4,90,000 Israelis live in the West Bank in settlements considered illegal under international law, alongside some three million Palestinians.

Israel army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza

The expansion of the settlements has gathered pace under successive governments since Israel's capture of the West Bank in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war but has accelerated sharply under the pro-settlement administations of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, at least 537 West Bank Palestinians have been killed by soldiers or settlers, according to the Palestinian Authority.

At least 14 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the territory over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.

On October 13, a settler shot 20-year-old Zacharia al-Adra at point blank range as he was leaving a mosque in the village of Al-Tuwani in the southern West Bank.

Soldiers "saw everything" but didn't move, according to his wife Shouq al-Adra, 24.

Zacharia was critically wounded.

Pointing to what he said was a sociological change taking place in the Army over the past decade, Mr. Carmel of Breaking the Silence said religious Zionist settlers have now become more visible in uniform and among senior officers.

Since the war in Gaza began, "we've seen that some settlers were wearing army uniform", Ehud Krinis, a 57-year-old Israeli activist who helps Palestinians in the Hebron region, told AFP.

Human Rights Watch denounced the ambiguity, saying that Israel was responsible for the increase in settler violence over the past eight months.

'Active participation'

Human Rights Watch (HRW) investigated five attacks perpetrated by settlers in five different Palestinian villages between October and November 2023, and concluded in April that "the Israeli military either took part in or did not protect Palestinians from violent settler attacks in the West Bank".

"Evidence shows that armed settlers, with the active participation of army units, blocked roads and attacked Palestinian communities on several occasions: they have detained, assaulted and tortured inhabitants, and evicted them from their houses and land," HRW concluded.

History of the Israel-Palestine conflict - A podcast series

In April, U.N. human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva that "Israeli security forces must immediately end their active participation in and support for settler attacks on Palestinians".

"Israeli authorities must instead prevent further attacks, including by bringing those responsible to account."

Moayyad Bsharrat, advocacy director for the Palestinian Union of Agricultural Work Committees, said that settlers saw the inclusion of far-right settlement champions Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich in the Israeli government as a "green light" to attack Palestinians.

Mr. Carmel says the Netanyahu government's goal is clear — "to strengthen the settlement movement and, in so doing, to make it impossible for Palestinians to have any chance of gaining an independent state".

The Israeli army told AFP that it looks into "complaints about soldiers' behaviour that is not in accordance with orders".

But Mr. Carmel said that settlers and violent soldiers are only condemned "in very rare cases".

"The state prosecutor and the whole government apparatus is designed in a way that's supposed to protect them."

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.