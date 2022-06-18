Unidentified gunmen attacked a Gurdwara in the Afghan capital Kabul on June 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

June 18, 2022 10:29 IST

India World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhoke said they have been urging the Indian government to issue e-visas to the Sikhs who have been stranded in Afghanistan since last year

Unidentified gunmen attacked a gurdwara in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning. India World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhoke said that at least two people have been killed and the fate of the several others remains unknown as they were taken to hospital by emergency workers. The security guards stationed on the temple premises fired in retaliation but the latest report suggests that a large part of the temple complex was gutted in a fire that began after an exchange between the attackers and the security guards.

As per available information, Ahmed, a security guard at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara was shot and killed in the morning attack that is being blamed on the Islamic State fighters. Sawinder Singh, 60-62 years has also been confirmed dead by the local community. He was killed inside his room at Gurdwara Karte Parwan.

Mr. Chandhoke informed that the Gurdwara’s main prayer hall where the Guru Granth Sahib was kept had been set on fire after indiscriminate firing targeting the devotees. The Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul has been home to at least 150 Sikhs who have been staying there since the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government last August. Around 30 devotees were present in the prayer hall at the time of the attack and several managed to flee as the attack began.

“We have been urging the Indian government to issue e-visas to the Sikhs who have been stranded in Afghanistan since last year,” said Mr. Chandhoke requesting help for the Sikhs who remain in Afghanistan. India evacuated several hundred Sikhs from Afghanistan in special flights during the last year but dozens more were awaiting evacuation, said Mr. Chandhoke who has been active in assisting the Sikhs and Hindus of Afghanistan.

The Karte Parwan Gurdwara has been under attack from the Islamic State in the past as well. In March 2020, an attack on this temple claimed at least 25 lives and left dozens injured. The latest attack has come days after India sent a senior diplomat to hold dialogue with the Taliban establishment in Kabul. During talks with Joint Secretary J.P. Singh, Taliban’s “Foreign Minister” Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi urged New Delhi to reopen its diplomatic mission in Kabul.

The outreach happened in the backdrop of a threat of attack issued by the Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent following some negative utterances on Prophet of Islam by two BJP leaders.