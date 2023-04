May 01, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - ISTANBUL

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on April 30 that the Turkish intelligence forces killed Islamic State leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria.

"This individual was neutralized as part of an operation by the Turkish national intelligence organization in Syria yesterday," Mr. Erdogan said in an interview with TRT Turk broadcaster, adding the intelligence organization had followed him for a long time.

More details to follow