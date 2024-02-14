ADVERTISEMENT

‘Islamic State group kills nine Syrian soldiers’

February 14, 2024 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - Beirut

Reuters

Islamic State terror group killed nine Syrian soldiers in the war-torn country’s vast Badia desert on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, a war monitor said.

“Nine Syrian soldiers were killed and three wounded” when they had gathered in the east of Hama province in central Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

IS has stepped up attacks in Syria in recent months, particularly in the Badia desert which runs from the outskirts of Damascus to the Iraqi border.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 2, the Sunni Muslim extremist group killed five members of forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US