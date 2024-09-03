ADVERTISEMENT

Islamic State group claims Kabul suicide attack that killed at least 6

Updated - September 03, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 11:21 pm IST - Islamabad

IS claims Kabul bombing killed 45 in attack on Taliban-run prisons, escalating violence post-Taliban takeover

AP

Afghan men walk near the site a day after a suicide bomber triggered explosives in front of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Follow-up of Decrees and Directives, in Kabul on September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility Tuesday (September 3, 2024) for this week’s suicide bombing at a prosecutor’s office in Kabul that killed at least six people and injured 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said in a statement on its news outlet Amaq that the assailant detonated his explosive-laden vest Monday (September 2, 2024) as investigators and other employees were leaving work, in an attack to avenge people detained in prisons run by the country’s Taliban government.

IS claimed the blast killed 45 people, a far higher number of victims than the death toll of six given Monday (September 2, 2024) by Taliban officials following the blast in the capital’s southwestern Qala Bakhtiar neighbourhood. Officials of the Taliban government were not immediately available for comment on the IS claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S., Iraqi forces raid targeting Islamic State group militants kills 15 in western desert

After the blast, Taliban security forces had cordoned off the area and prevented journalists and other people from approaching the site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Extremists in Afghanistan have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover of the country in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.

Six of the men injured in Monday’s (September 2, 2024) blast were taken to a surgical centre in Kabul run by the humanitarian group Emergency NGO, where two of them had to undergo major surgery, group director Dejan Panic said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US