Islamic State group claims Kabul suicide attack that killed at least 6

IS claims Kabul bombing killed 45 in attack on Taliban-run prisons, escalating violence post-Taliban takeover

Updated - September 03, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 11:21 pm IST - Islamabad

AP
Afghan men walk near the site a day after a suicide bomber triggered explosives in front of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Follow-up of Decrees and Directives, in Kabul on September 3, 2024.

Afghan men walk near the site a day after a suicide bomber triggered explosives in front of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Follow-up of Decrees and Directives, in Kabul on September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility Tuesday (September 3, 2024) for this week’s suicide bombing at a prosecutor’s office in Kabul that killed at least six people and injured 13.

The group said in a statement on its news outlet Amaq that the assailant detonated his explosive-laden vest Monday (September 2, 2024) as investigators and other employees were leaving work, in an attack to avenge people detained in prisons run by the country’s Taliban government.

IS claimed the blast killed 45 people, a far higher number of victims than the death toll of six given Monday (September 2, 2024) by Taliban officials following the blast in the capital’s southwestern Qala Bakhtiar neighbourhood. Officials of the Taliban government were not immediately available for comment on the IS claim.

U.S., Iraqi forces raid targeting Islamic State group militants kills 15 in western desert

After the blast, Taliban security forces had cordoned off the area and prevented journalists and other people from approaching the site.

Extremists in Afghanistan have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover of the country in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.

Six of the men injured in Monday’s (September 2, 2024) blast were taken to a surgical centre in Kabul run by the humanitarian group Emergency NGO, where two of them had to undergo major surgery, group director Dejan Panic said.

