Islamic State claims responsibility for Kandahar mosque attack

Cairo

16 October 2021 03:52 IST

Eyewitnesses of the attack spoke of gunfire alongside the explosions

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

The statement added that two Islamic state fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

Also read: Explained | Who are ISKP, the group behind Kabul blasts?

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.