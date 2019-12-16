Islamabad policemen to don body cameras

Policemen in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad will be provided with body cameras to record encounters so that the video can be used as evidence in courts and also to restore the public’s faith in the law enforcement agency.

The recordings will help keep all parties honest and allow them to gain some confidence in one another, knowing that anything anyone says about the interaction can later be verified, The Express Tribune reported citing police officials as saying on Sunday.

“These cameras will be connected with the Safe City Project,” Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said.

“This way, complaints about policemen especially serving at police pickets will be automatically resolved,” he added.

Twenty such cameras will be purchased in the testing phase, which will later be provided to cops serving at various police stations in the capital city.

Video recordings of police’s interaction with the members of public would force officials to act politely and responsibly since they are often blamed for taking bribes and being harsh with the common man.

Being small and portable, the body cameras are expected to be highly useful for the police.