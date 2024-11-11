ISKCON organises 'chariot parade' in Houston; draws criticism

Despite assuring the Odisha government and Puri's Gajapati Maharaja that it would not hold an untimely Rath Yatra outside India, ISKCON has organised a 'chariot parade' in Houston in the United States.

The parade, featuring a replica of Lord Jagannath's 'Nandighosa' chariot without the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Sudarsan Chakra, was held on November 9 as part of ISKCON's 'Festival of Bliss', triggering a strong backlash from devotees and authorities in Odisha.

The incident has drawn criticism from Puri Govardhan Peeth spokesperson Matru Prasad Mishra, who condemned the event as a "conspiracy against our religion" and demanded a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in India.

"Though Houston ISKON had given written assurance to Puri Gajapati Maharaja and Odisha government that they will not hold untimely Ratha Yatra, they did it, which is a conspiracy against our religion," Mr. Mishra said.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday (November 10, 2024) said the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri would make a decision on the matter and the State government would back whatever action it decides to take.

Meanwhile, in a statement uploaded on its website, Houston ISKON chief Saranga Thakur Dasa said the temple had initially planned the chariot parade with the deities.

"However, there was a concern raised by some of our friends in the local community, so we decided to make a slight change of plans," it said.

For ISKCON, the opportunity to have festival attendees have a darshan of Lord Jagannath is a central feature of the event. For others, however, compliance to ancient tradition and calendars is the priority, it added.

"We understand there is a meeting planned in India next month between ISKCON and Puri officials to discuss these points in detail, and to seek mutual agreement whereby – as much as possible – the traditional calendar as well as the Lord's desire for people all over the world to have His darshan and participate in His festivals can be honoured," the statement said.