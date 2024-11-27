ISKCON Bangladesh denounces arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, calls for peaceful coexistence

ISKCON Bangladesh has issued a statement denouncing the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and called upon the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence.

ISKCON Bangladesh also issued a list of demands to the government for subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh.

ISKCON Bangladesh made note of the above points and more matters in a statement issued, regarding the current situation in Bangladesh and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"We express our serious concern and strongly denounce the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot. We also condemn the subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh. We urge the government authorities, to promote peaceful coexistence for the Sanatani community", the statement said.

"As a representative of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot and a Bangladeshi citizen, Chinmoy Krishna Das has been a vocal advocate for the protection of minority groups in the nation. It is essential to uphold his right to free speech and to support his efforts to encourage others to defend this right. Ensuring justice and fair treatment for him is crucial", the statement observed.

It also said, "Chinmoy Krishna Das and the Sanatani community deserve justice as citizens of this country, and we stress that any form of discrimination against them must not be tolerated".

ISKCON Bangladesh listed three demands to "the Government and Relevant Authorities". These include identifying and holding accountable those responsible for the attacks on the Sanatani community, protecting the civil rights of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other Sanatanis and implementing immediate and effective measures to maintain peace and harmony among all communities in the country.

"As a leading Sanatani organisation within the Gaudiya Vaishnav tradition, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh is dedicated to safeguarding the religious freedoms and rights of minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others", the statement read.

"We have consistently urged the interim government and other leaders to ensure constitutional protections for minorities and to facilitate their full and unrestricted participation in society. We call on the government and administration to take prompt and effective actions in consultation with leaders of the Sanatani community to address these concerns", it added.

