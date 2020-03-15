ISIS travel advisory warns terrorists off coronavirus-hit Europe

London

15 March 2020 18:06 IST

The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group has issued a travel advisory for its operatives to steer clear of coronavirus-hit Europe, described as “the land of the epidemic”.

According to The Sunday Times, the latest issue of the ISIS Al-Naba newsletter refers to a new set of “sharia directives” warning against travel to Europe.

The West Asia-based terror outfit, which has in the past encouraged operatives to plot attacks in Europe, also instructed those of its followers who may have become ill with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) not to leave the region, in order to prevent the disease spreading.

The newsletter says that the “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it”. It also instructs followers to “cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing” and to wash their hands regularly.

The newsletter refers to a “plague” described as a “torment sent by God on whomsoever He wills”, adding: “Illnesses do not strike by themselves but by the command and decree of God.”

ISIS has lost a lot of ground in West Asia after a series of defeats, but it remains active in Iraq and Syria in a fragmented form. West Asia has also been hit by the virus outbreak, with Iraq reporting 101 cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19.

Europe is now the epicentre of the worldwide pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with Italy, France and Spain all banning public gatherings and the U.K. set to follow suit as the virus claimed over 5,300 lives around the world.

In Italy, 2,547 new COVID-19 cases were reported and 252 deaths on Saturday, the highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak began.

Italy has now confirmed 21,157 cases, second highest in the world after China.

As of Saturday, in Spain the number of COVID-19 cases have reached 5,753 people, half of them in Madrid.

The deadly virus has claimed over 5,300 lives and infected more than 142,000 people across 135 countries and territories, with the World Health Organization describing the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.