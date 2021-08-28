ISIS-K and the new terror threats from Afghanistan | Worldview with Suhasini Haidar

28 August 2021 08:16 IST

In this episode, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar discusses the impact of the recent terror attack at the Kabul airport by the ISIS-K and what does this threat mean for India

Close to a hundred people have died, including more than a dozen U.S. army personnel, after two suicide bombers detonated in a crowded area just outside Kabul Airport. Hundreds have been injured, many maimed for life by the powerful bombs that the US says was a complex attack carried out by the Islamic State- Khorasan, an Afghan terrorist group responsible for many of the most brutal attacks inside Afghanistan.

What makes the attack more tragic is that the U.S. and British intelligence agencies had actually warned of just such an attack by the ISIS-Khorasan and in fact had specifically told crowds desperate to board evacuation flights to stay away from the airport. Instead, the attack happened just as intelligence inputs had warned.

The attacks come at a very significant point in Afghanistan- as the U.S. winds down its mission and practically hands control to the Taliban and its backers in Pakistan.

What does this attack, the rise of ISIS-K mean for India then?

