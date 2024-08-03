ADVERTISEMENT

ISIS commander among three arrested in Pakistan's Punjab Province

Updated - August 03, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 02:08 pm IST - Lahore

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested "important" commander of ISIS, Abdul Wahab and the other two ISIS terrorists have been identified as Saifullah and Khurram Abbas

PTI

Pakistani law enforcement agencies have arrested three alleged terrorists, including an “important” commander of ISIS in the Punjab Province of the country, the police said on August 3.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that three Daesh (ISIS) terrorists have been arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Faisalabad, Jehlum and Chakwal cities.

The CTD said that an "important" commander of ISIS, Abdul Wahab, has been among the arrested terrorists. The other two ISIS terrorists have been identified as Saifullah and Khurram Abbas.

“Explosives and weapons have been recovered from the suspects,” according to the statement. Those arrested have been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

Last month, the CTD arrested 38 suspected terrorists, mostly belonging to ISIS and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Punjab Province.

