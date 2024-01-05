GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ishikawa a scene of tragedy as Japan tries to recover

Rescue workers are braving the cold to save people still trapped under collapsed buildings in western Japan

January 05, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - SUZU

AP
People walk past damaged buildings in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture.

People walk past damaged buildings in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture. | Photo Credit: AFP

His face hidden under a humble straw hat, the man stood silent, watching several helmeted rescue workers carefully lift his wife’s body from the rubble, wrapped in blue plastic on a stretcher.

He wiped his weary face with a rag. His eyes were red.

This scene in the city of Suzu was tragically repeated across Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby regions on the western coastline of Japan after Monday’s 7.6 magnitude earthquake that decimated houses, twisted and scarred roads and scattered boats like toys in the waters, and prompted tsunami warnings.

The death toll stood at 81 people as of Thursday. More than 330 people have been injured, at least 25 seriously. Those reported missing ballooned from 15 to 79 overnight, including a 13-year-old boy. Officials initially said 80 were missing but corrected the number later.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reinforced rescue operations with about 3,600 soldiers in addition to the initial 1,000. Their mission is to provide those affected with fresh water and hot meals, as well as set up bathing facilities for the 34,000 who lost their homes and are now staying at evacuation facilities. Although Japan is reputed for relatively reliable disaster relief, essential supplies such as water, food and blankets have been running short.

