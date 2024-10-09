GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ishiba dissolves Japan’s lower house to set up an October 27 parliamentary election

With the early election, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is seeking to secure a majority in the lower house for his governing party while he is still fresh

Published - October 09, 2024 01:45 pm IST - TOKYO

AP
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (right bottom in the frame) attends an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (right bottom in the frame) attends an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved Japan's lower house of parliament on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) to set up an October 27 snap election and seek a mandate from voters for his nine-day-old government.

Mr. Ishiba took office last week as Fumio Kishida resigned after leading the governing Liberal Democratic Party for three years as it was dogged by corruption scandals.

With the early election, Mr. Ishiba is seeking to secure a majority in the lower house for his governing party while he is still fresh and before the congratulatory mood fades.

The move has been criticised as prioritising an election rather than policies and for allowing little debate. But Japan's Opposition has remained too fractured to push the governing party out of power.

Mr. Ishiba announced his plans for an election even before he won the party leadership vote and became Prime Minister. His cabinet planned later Wednesday (October 9, 2024) to formally announce the election date and the start of campaigning next Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Mr. Ishiba and his Cabinet will stay in office until they win the election and are reappointed.

The speaker of the house, Fukushiro Nukaga, announced the dissolution of the lower, more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers at a plenary session. All 465 lawmakers stood up, cheered "banzai” and rushed out of the Assembly room.

“We will act fairly and squarely in order to win the people’s endorsement for the current administration,” Mr. Ishiba told reporters. “Even while the lower house is dissolved, the Japanese government must fully function” in tackling national security, disaster response and deflation, he said. “We will devote all our body and soul for the people.”

Mr. Ishiba planned to explain the election plans at a news conference late Wednesday (October 9, 2024), just before heading to Laos to make his diplomatic debut at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

ASEAN summit 2024

Opposition leaders have criticised him for rushing to hold an election, allowing only three days of parliamentary debate on his policies and before achieving any results.

Even though Oposition parties are too fractured to topple the governing party's almost uninterrupted postwar rule, the first public support ratings for Mr. Ishiba as Prime Minister were only about 50% or even lower, the lowest levels for a new leader, according to Japanese media.

Mr. Ishiba is increasingly seen as backpedaling on a number of proposals he previously advocated so as not to create controversy ahead of the election.

In his first policy speech at parliament Friday (October 4, 2024), he did not touch on his goal of establishing a stronger regional military framework and a more equal Japan-U.S. security alliance, a dual surname option for married couples, and other issues seen as controversial or opposed by conservatives within the governing party.

Mr. Ishiba is unaffiliated with factions led and controlled by party heavyweights, which some experts say could make his tenure as party leader unstable.

None of his Cabinet ministers are from the late Shinzo Abe’s faction that has been linked to damaging misconduct. He also plans to not endorse some members of the Abe faction in the upcoming election to show his determination for cleaner politics. Opponents have said that’s still too lax, but Mr. Ishiba is getting backlash within the party for being too strict.

Published - October 09, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Japan / summit / parliament / election / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.