April 30, 2022 13:19 IST

The sarangi is no ordinary string instrument. Exponents say it is one instrument that is closest to the human voice when played. The origins of the sarangi date back to the Mughal era, when it was the preferred accompanying instrument for many artists in the Indian subcontinent.

Now, the sarangi is still widely used in India but it is slowly fading away in Pakistan. But one family is trying to preserve it.