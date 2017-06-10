IS propaganda hard hit by killings, battlefield setbacks

Supported by crutches and a fellow Islamic State jihadi, Abu Shuaib al-Maslawi hopped on his left leg toward the explosives-laden black SUV that he would minutes later plow into a group of Iraqi troops in the northern city of Mosul.

Then, turning toward the camera, the one-legged suicide bomber spoke his final words, urging Muslims in the West who cannot come to the extremists’ self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria, to carry out attacks inside their home countries.

“I urge you in the name of God that before sunset may your swords be dripping with the infidels’ blood,” said al-Maslawi, who appeared to be in his 50s, with a long grey beard and a black Islamic skull cap. “Every drop of blood that is spilled there will reduce pressure on us,” he added, gripping the steering wheel.

Change in tone

Drone footage then showed the heavily armoured SUV careening into a line of Iraqi troop vehicles parked outside a building in Mosul, followed by an explosion, a huge fire ball and a cloud of black smoke.

Posted by IS on social media in late May, the video contains a change in message and tone that reflects the pressure the extremist group is under as it continues to lose ground in Iraq and Syria.

The Islamic State group’s propaganda machine used to be confident, promising that its self-declared caliphate would be “lasting and expanding”. But in recent months, as the group’s territory has shrunk, its messages have as well.

Far from the boastful, self-aggrandising videos of the past, the group is now urging fighters to resist and not run away from the battlefield. The quality of the videos has dropped as well after some of the extremists’ most prominent propagandists and producers were killed.

Major blows

Slickly produced IS propaganda videos shot from multiple angles with religious songs in the background used to spread fear among the group’s opponents. Now, the videos mostly urge fighters to be steadfast and call on the local population to join the group after hundreds of IS fighters have been killed over the past months.

“The propaganda of the organisation has become zero to be frank. It indicates their collapse and that the group is retreating,” said Omar Abu Laila, a Syrian opposition activist now based in Germany who is originally from Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour, held by IS. “Their calls for people to join the group are signs of weakness.”

A major blow came in August, when an airstrike in Syria claimed by the U.S. and Russia killed Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, the group’s chief spokesman and senior commander who was known for fiery speeches that used to boost the morale of fighters.

Another blow came in October when a U.S. airstrike in Syria killed Wael al-Fayadh, who was in charge of producing highly professional propaganda videos.