Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Niger attack: SITE

Tuesday’s attack in Inates in the western Tillaberi region was the deadliest on the military since the country’s Islamist militant violence began in 2015.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a military camp in Niger which left 71 military personnel dead, the SITE intelligence group said Thursday.

“The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed credit for the deadly raid on the Inates military base in Niger,” SITE, which monitors jihadist media, said in a statement. It added that ISWAP said it had killed “over a hundred soldiers”.

