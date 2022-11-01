Ire in Italy after Nazi armband deputy named to Meloni government

Galeazzo Bignami, elected to parliament on the list of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), was on Monday named as deputy infrastructure minister

AFP Rome
November 01, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy’s newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition in Italy has condemned the naming to the government of a far-right deputy once photographed wearing a Nazi armband with a swastika.

Galeazzo Bignami, elected to parliament on the list of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), was on Monday named as deputy infrastructure minister.

The 47-year-old attorney was photographed in 2005 wearing a Nazi armband during a party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Twitter post, opposition lawmaker Marco Furfaro denounced his nomination as "an offence, an indecency against the constitution, history, memory and victims of the swastika."

"Shame on you Giorgia Meloni," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bignami said the 2005 photo was taken "in a private context" for which "I have apologised more than once."

Calling Nazi ideology "pure evil" Bignami condemned "all form of totalitarianism and anti-democratic and anti-liberty expressions."

Last month, far-right Meloni became Italy's first woman to lead a government after her party came first in September parliamentary elections.

Her government is the most right-wing to take office in Rome since World War II.

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party once advocated Italy leaving the eurozone, although it has dropped this demand.

Meloni's coalition also includes Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League party and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app