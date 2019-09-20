International

Iraq’s stability on the line as U.S., Iran tensions soar

more-in

Sites belonging to Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq have been hit by a spate of airstrikes blamed on Israel.

Iraq is coming under pressure as the U.S. and Israel increase efforts to contain Iran and its influence in the region.

Pro-Iranian militias across Lebanon, Syria and Iraq are being pounded with economic sanctions and precision strikes hitting their bases and infrastructure, putting the governments that host them in the crosshairs of an escalating confrontation.

Nowhere is that being felt more than in Iraq, where Shia forces linked to Iran pose a growing challenge to government authority.

Sites belonging to Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq have been hit by a spate of airstrikes blamed on Israel.

The mounting pressure has brought divisions within Iraq’s pro-Iranian factions into the open, threatening to upend a fragile government coalition and a rare reprieve from the violence that has plagued the country for years.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
Israel
USA
Iran
Iraq
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2019 9:14:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iraqs-stability-on-the-line-as-us-iran-tensions-soar/article29466941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY