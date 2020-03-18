International

Iraq’s Shia parties line up to oppose new PM-designate

Unpopular move: People passing by a defaced poster of Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi in Baghdad.   | Photo Credit: AP

They say President should have consulted them.

Iraq’s typically divided Shiite political parties lined up on Wednesday to signal their opposition to premier-designate Adnan al-Zurfi, less than 24 hours after his nomination.

The 54-year-old lawmaker and former Najaf Governor was nominated on Tuesday to be Iraq’s new Prime Minister, the second attempt to replace outgoing premier Adel Abdel Mahdi this year.

But several Shia blocs have already signalled their displeasure.

On Wednesday, the State of Law coalition, led by ex-PM Nuri al-Maliki, and lawmakers linked to the relatively moderate cleric Ammar al-Hakim said they opposed the President’s unilateral selection of the Prime Minister.

President Barham Saleh, they insisted, should have referred to Parliament’s largest bloc to select a nominee. The powerful Fatah bloc had also slammed Mr. Zurfi’s nomination as unconstitutional.

Along with smaller parties, those opposed could add up to more than 100 lawmakers voting against a Cabinet led by Mr. Zurfi.

