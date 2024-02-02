ADVERTISEMENT

Iraq's pro-Iran Al-Nujaba movement vows to keep up attacks on US troops

February 02, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Baghdad

The Al-Nujaba movement forms part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an alliance of Iran-backed armed groups that the United States has blamed for last weekend's deadly drone attack just over the border into neighbouring Jordan.

AFP

Iraq's pro-Iran Al-Nujaba movement said it intends to press on with attacks on U.S. troops in West Asia, despite Washington's threat to hit back after three of its soldiers were killed in Jordan.

"Any (U.S.) strike will result in an appropriate response," Al-Nujaba leader Akram al-Kaabi said in a statement, adding the group would continue its actions until its demands are met for U.S. troops to leave Iraq and an end to Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.

The Al-Nujaba movement forms part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an alliance of Iran-backed armed groups that the United States has blamed for last weekend's deadly drone attack just over the border into neighbouring Jordan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another of the alliance's factions, Kataeb Hezbollah (the Hezbollah Brigades), announced earlier this week that it was suspending its attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, a decision that Al-Nujaba said it understood and respected.

But "the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, through its other factions, is going to fight on," it added.

The Al-Nujaba statement came as U.S. President Joe Biden prepared to receive the bodies of the slain U.S. soldiers at an air force base near Washington.

Mr. Biden has vowed a response to the deadly attack, the nature and timing of which have not been declared publicly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US