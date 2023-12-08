ADVERTISEMENT

Iraq's Green Zone housing U.S. embassy targeted with rockets

December 08, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - BAGHDAD

U.S. forces at military bases in Iraq and Syria have faced more than 70 attacks since mid-October claimed by an umbrella organisation of Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim armed groups, though diplomatic missions have been spared.

Reuters

Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone housing the U.S. Embassy was targeted with several rockets around dawn on Friday, two security sources said, noting it was not clear where the rockets had hit and whether there was damage.

Explosions were heard near the embassy, in Iraq's capital about 4 a.m. on Friday, and sirens calling on people to "duck and cover" were activated, according to social media videos from the scene verified by an informed source.

Embassy spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear whether the embassy's air defence systems were activated.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for any attack on the U.S. embassy on Friday.

