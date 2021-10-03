Iraqis set to elect new Parliament

Baghdad

03 October 2021 22:23 IST

War-scarred Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections on October 10, a year early to appease an anti-government protest movement, in a nation that remains mired in corruption and economic crisis.

It is feared turnout will again be low among the 25 million eligible voters, with many viewing the entire political class as inept and corrupt. According to UN figures, nearly a third of Iraq’s 40 million people live in poverty.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi moved forward the scheduled 2022 polls as a concession to the youth-led protest movement that erupted two years ago.

