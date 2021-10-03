International

Iraqis set to elect new Parliament

Campaign posters for the upcoming parliamentary elections are displayed in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq's top Shiite cleric called Wednesday for wide participation in next month's parliament elections, saying that despite "shortcomings," voting remains the best way for Iraqis to take part in shaping their country's future.   | Photo Credit: AP

War-scarred Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections on October 10, a year early to appease an anti-government protest movement, in a nation that remains mired in corruption and economic crisis.

It is feared turnout will again be low among the 25 million eligible voters, with many viewing the entire political class as inept and corrupt. According to UN figures, nearly a third of Iraq’s 40 million people live in poverty.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi moved forward the scheduled 2022 polls as a concession to the youth-led protest movement that erupted two years ago.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 10:24:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iraqis-set-to-elect-new-parliament/article36812409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY