Iraqi officials say 2 rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone

Iraqi officials say at least two Katyusha rockets have hit inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, signaling an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October.

Two Iraqi officials say the rockets hit inside the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to foreign embassies, including the U.S.

Frequent attacks targeting the embassy have led Washington to threaten to close its Baghdad diplomatic mission and sparked a diplomatic crisis prior to the U.S. federal election.

